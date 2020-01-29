<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on all relevant ministries and agencies of government to as a matter national health emergency liaise with one another with a view to putting necessary measures in place so as to check any possible outbreak of the deadly coronavirus currently ravaging countries in southeast Asia.

The House, as a result, directed the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the Quarantine Services of the Federal Airport Authority and other relevant agencies to set up screening centres and watch out with a view to preventing the transmission of the virus into the country;

The resolution also directed the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with other relevant agencies to set up testing and isolation centres at all points of entry into the country for the purpose of detecting symptoms of Coronavirus and where necessary isolate concerns, with particular emphasis on travelers from Counties that have already had cases of the virus.

Also directed were all health institutions within the country to be on high alert for signs of the virus with a view to curbing the virus and nip it in the bud in the hope of unlikely event that the virus is transmitted into the country,

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion on matters of urgent public importance brought by the House deputy majority whip, Rep. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, (APC, Abia), during Thursday plenary.

Onyejeocha, while presenting the motion had noted that “there is a new strain of an infectious disease called coronavirus (nCoV), that has been previously identified in humans”.

“Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as acute respiratory syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.





“Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. Detailed investigations found that coronavirus was transmitted from cats to humans, just as it can be transmitted from camels to humans

“Common signs of infection of coronavirus include respiratory syndrome fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and death”, she said.

Onyejeocha, therefore, expressed worries that the said virus which originated at a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on the 7 of January 2020, has now spread to more than 15 countries including Canada, the United States, Australia, and France.

She said: “There are fears the transmission rate of the virus will balloon as hundreds of millions are expected to travel to China for businesses and pleasure especially during the forthcoming Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations”.

“The World Health Organisation has assessed the Global Risk rate of transmission of the virus and several countries have taken measures to prevent the spread of the virus to their people.

China has in the last 14 days to self-isolated their infected cities and asked people to stay indoors and avoid contact with other people. Such measures include strict lockdown of cities, asking anyone who has returned from Wuhan to be quarantined immediately” the lawmaker added.

The motion further called for travel warnings to Nigerians against visiting China, saying that “Nigeria and Nigerians are a major trading partner of China which is the ground zero of this Coronavirus and also partner with other countries that have been affected by the virus stands a high risk of having the virus transmitted to the country”.

The House in passing the resolutions mandated the Committees on Health, Aviation and Interior to ensure implementation.