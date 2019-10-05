<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The House of Representatives has declared support for the international summit being planned by the Journalists International Forum for Migration, JIFORM, the umbrella body of journalists across the continents with passion for migration reporting.

The international summit on migration with the theme: Addressing migration menace to re-orientate national value is slated for Abuja between November 25 to 29, 2019.

While receiving the delegation of JIFORM at the National Assembly, Abuja, on Thursday, during a courtesy call on the House Committee on Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees, the Chairman of the Committee, Honourable Umar Mohammad Jega, lauded the initiative of the group.

He said it was a welcome development the House of Representatives would support without hesitation.

“Every good partnership and initiative to bring about development of this country, I can assure you will be supported by the House of Representatives. This 9th assembly is committed to progress.

“The conference is a welcome one. Count on our support both at the committee level and the entire 9th Reps. There is need to speak to the consciousness of the people against human trafficking, irregular migration to bring about peace and crisis resolution as you have stated,” Jega said.

JIFORM President Ajibola Abayomi accompanied by members of the mobilization committee of the association, Adekunle Adeniyi of 99.8 Kiss fm and Idowu Isamotu of Sahel Standard Newspapers both based in Abuja during his speech said JIFORM was willing to work with the legislature to add value to the quality of laws for the benefits of Nigerians.