House of Representatives has approved N346.388 billion budget for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This approval followed the unanimous adoption of a report by the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) during plenary yesterday.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee, Olubunmi Ojo, said the House received a report of the Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission from the Statutory Revenue Fund budgeting a sum of N346,388,900,000.00 only for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).





Ojo explained that out of this amount, a sum of N22,338,900,000 would be spent on personnel expenditure, a sum of N13,466,810,000 was budgeted for overhead expenditure, while a sum of N4,083,000,007 was allocated for Internal Capital Expenditure.

He added that a sum of N306,500,899,992 would be spent on development projects for the service of NDDC for the Financial year ending on 31 May, 2020 .