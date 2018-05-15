The House of Representatives Tuesday passed a motion setting up an ad hoc committee to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the assault on the judiciary in Rivers State on May 11, to prevent future occurrence and report back within four weeks for further legislative actions.

It condemned the attack in strong terms. The resolution followed a motion moved under matters of urgent public importance by Hon. Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers) and 12 other members on the assault on Rivers State judiciary by hoodlums aided by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

She noted with concern that hoodlums, aided by 40 operatives of FSARS under the command of Akin Fakorede in the state had on the fateful day blocked all the entrances of the Rivers State High Court complex for hours, preventing judicial workers, judges, litigants and lawyers from gaining access into their offices and court rooms to carry out their judicial duties and businesses.

Apiafi said while the siege lasted, the hoodlums freely harassed innocent persons including lawyers, judges and other judiciary staff.

The lawmaker pointed out that public properties were vandalised while equipment and furniture were stolen in the act, adding that private and government-owned vehicles parked within the vicinity of the high court premises and the court buildings were ransacked and destroyed.

She noted that the incident was purportedly a fallout of the All Progressives Congress (APC) local government congress where an aggrieved faction had gone to court to seek redress, while the other faction, with the backing of the security men were cut out to prevent the court from sitting.

Apiafi argued that Nigeria is a democratic nation and Section 6 (6) of the constitution as amended clearly vested adjudicator powers in the Judiciary.

She further expressed worry that such brazen and sponsored invasion of an arm of government amounted to assault and contempt of the judiciary and a show of violence as well as an infringement of the constitution.

She accused security agencies, particularly the police of failing in its responsibility to protect democratic institutions.

She added that the invasion of institutions of government was now becoming a norm and no doubt ridicules the country’s democracy before the international community.

Members, who contributed to the debate, said the unfortunate incidence was a disgrace to the country and called for its total condemnation.

Hon. Henry Okon Archibong (PDP, Akwa-Ibom) said the incident showed “the kind of leadership we have”, adding that “the police should also invade the presidential village” so they could also taste the bitter pill.

Hon. Nnnena Elendu-Ukeje (PDP, Abia) said the happening does not portray a democratic status on the country, adding that the incident should be investigated. “We can’t continue like this,” she said.

Hon. Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno) said the rule of law was being sidelined, adding that it was a clear case of the judiciary being harassed in Rivers.

He said:”If allowed to continue this way, we will be heading towards chaos and anarchy. This is a threat to our hard earned democracy and should be condemned.”

Meanwhile, ‎a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Explosives Act, 2004 and Re-enact the Explosives Bill, 2018 to make Comprehensive Provisions for the use and control of explosives in Nigeria and for related matters, 2018 was read for the third time and passed in the House Tuesday.