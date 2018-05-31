The House of Representatives on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a committee to rehabilitate individuals, communities and public infrastructure affected by crisis in Plateau.

The House also mandated the Committee on Special Duties to ensure compliance with the resolution.

This followed a motion by Rep. Johnbull Shekarau (Plateau-PDP) at plenary, noting that the committee should be similar to the one set up in the North East Zone.

Moving the motion, Shekarau recalled that Plateau had suffered series of ethno-religious crisis resulting in loss of lives, destruction of public infrastructure and private properties worth hundreds of Naira.

He explained that several efforts were made involving local, state and Federal Government in collaboration with public-spirited individuals and organisations within and outside the country to bring back lasting peace in the state.

The lawmaker expressed concern that with the return of peace in the state, activities were yet to return to normalcy.

This, he said, was because of the pains and frustrations left behind and felt by residents due to the lack of coordinated intervention to rehabilitate victims and rebuild communities affected by the crisis.

He added that efforts to include Plateau and Kano states in the North East Development Commission and the Presidential Initiative on the North East were unsuccessful due to geographical location in spite of similar experiences.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to voice vote by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara.