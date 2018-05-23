The House of Representatives on Wednesday, expressed misgivings over the comment on Tuesday by President Muhammad Buhari, where he portrayed the lawmakers in National Assembly as having been irresponsible.

This is even as the Electoral Act Amendment Bill earlier rejected by Buhari, passed through second reading in the House, without the elections sequence being included.

However, the House has vowed that very soon, it would bring the elections reordering up as a different Bill.

President Buhari was said to have boasted over an increased capital expenditure in the 2018 budget, which he said was the highest ever in history.

The lawmakers expressed misgivings over his comment that some of them have been in the National Assembly for 10 years without doing anything to increase capital budget.

However, briefing journalists, Abdulrazak Namdas, Chairman House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, said that the comment was Buhari’s personal opinion, as he was speaking just like one of their constituents.

He said it was the belief of lawmakers that his comment was not targeted at National Assembly as an institution, stressing that if it was, then democracy was in danger.

Namdas said that Buhari could not have taken the glory over the increase in capital budget to the tune of N1.3trillion, stating that this achievement was a combined effort by the both arms.

The House spokesman said that what Buhari brought to National Assembly was a mere proposal and that it was the legislative inputs that ensured capital expenditure was increased.