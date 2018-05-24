The House of Representatives has failed to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the establishment of the Nigerian Peace Corps, as members overwhelmingly opposed the move to bypass the president.

The controversial legislation, sponsored by Hon. Emmanuel Oker-jev (APC, Benue) was listed as a ‘veto override’ bill, expected to be passed for seconding reading.

But after a heated debate by members, those who didn’t want the bill to see daylight carried the day.

The latest defeat appeared to have put paid to any other opportunity available to salvage it.