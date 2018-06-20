The House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes in collaboration with Sunrise Media Limited, has concluded arrangements for a 2-Day National Retreat for senior Civil Servants in the States and Local Government Areas. The retreat is meant to strengthen the war against corruption.

This is contained in a Press Statement by Justice Ojeabulu, the retreat consultant.

According to the statement the retreat is tagged ‘detection and prevention of financial crimes in the public service of Nigeria.’ Its first edition which will cover the North West zone, is scheduled to hold in Kano on Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th June, at Tahir Guest Palace, in Kano. The primary aim of the retreat is to stimulate wide spread public awareness on the social and economic cost of financial crimes and to discourage such tendencies in public service.

The target participants are drawn from the top echelon of the civil service. They include Permanent Secretaries, Directors of Administration and Finance, States Auditors General, Accountants General, Local Government Treasurers, Cashiers and Internal Auditors, Clerks of the Houses of Assembly and members of Public Accounts Committee in the Houses of Assembly.

Speaking on the event, Kayode Oladele, Chairman House Committee on Financial Crimes described it as an oversight contribution to the urgent task of stamping out corruption from Nigeria. He said it will also impact on human capacity development at the grassroots level.

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Ganduje and Emir of Kano, HRM Mallam Lamido Sanusi, CFR are expected to grace the occasion, while the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu will deliver a keynote address.