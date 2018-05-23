The House of Representatives has ordered a review of all land allocations in the Federal Capital Territory from 2007 to 2015 to ascertain whether or not due process was followed in the allocations.

The resolution was taken after the House adopted a motion by Bashir Baballe (APC, Kano).

The House also mandated its committee on FCT to ensure the payment of the prescribed fees where it is established that due process was not followed in any allocation.

It said the payments thereof should be used to develop slums within the FCT.

Moving the motion, Mr. Baballe said a number of allocations of plots of land in the FCT did not follow due process and, consequently altered the Master Plan of the FCT thereby jeopardizing the concept of having a world class city.

“In the allocation process, the original owners of Lands in the FCT, particularly, those that gave up their ancestral lands were denied any benefits and their communities remain underdeveloped, thus creating slums within the city”

He said an example of such areas is the Jabi village situated in the heart of a highbrow low density layout within the city.

The FCT committee is to recommend the prosecution of FCT officers found culpable in the breach of due process and report back within eight (8) weeks for further legislative action.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration under the leadership of the current minister, Bello Mohammed, suspended allocation of lands to residents.

The minister gave his reasons to include, amongst others, double allocations, several court cases and compensation issues as well as revocations carried out for public interest by past governments.

About 500 out of the 2000 existing cases have already been resolved by the FCT Land Use Allocation Committee (LAUAC) set up by the Minister on assumption of office in 2015.

Since the assumption of President Muhammadu Buhari administration, no single plot of land has been officially allocated to applicants in the FCT.

Stakeholders have described the situation as capable of reducing the growth rate and expected expansion of the territory.

The minister, however, recently announced that his administration has concluded plans to commence allocation of new plots.