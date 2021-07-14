House receives report on electoral amendment bill

The House of Representatives at plenary Wednesday, received the report of the electoral amendment bill.

The report was laid by the Chairman of the Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Aisha Dukku (APC Gombe).

Presenting the report, she said: “That the House do receive the Report of the Committee on Electoral Matters on a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Electoral Act No. 6, 2010 and Enact the Electoral Act 2021, to Regulate the Conduct of Federal, State and Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory Elections; and for Related Matters (HB.981) Referred:24/11/2020.”

The House is expected to consider the clauses of the Bill Thursday for possible passage, before they vacate for their summer holiday.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, had promised during the consideration of the report on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) penultimate week that the lawmakers will pass the electoral bill into law before proceeding on its annual vacation.