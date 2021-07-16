Nigeria

House passes PIB, adopt 3% for host communities

Chidinma Uchechukwumgemezu
The bill for the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria has scaled the First Reading in the House of Representatives .

The House of Representatives has adopted the report of the conference committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill, which recommended three per cent for the Host Communities Development Fund.

Following the rancour over the Electoral bill, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members had staged a walkout.

In their absence, the Majority Leader, Hassan Dogwa (APC, Kano) moved a motion for the report to be laid.

The report was stepped down on Thursday following a protest by some lawmakers from the South.

The conference committee had recommended 3 per cent host communities, which the Senate adopted on Thursday.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, explained that the House attempted to reach out to the Senate to reconsider the Host Communities component, however, the Senate had adjourned.

At the committee of the whole consideration, the report was adopted unanimously.

While the passage was ongoing, the PDP lawmakers were briefing journalists at the press centre.

