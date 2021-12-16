House panel to meet minister over hike in price of cooking gas

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Gas Resources to meet the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipriye Sylva, to find a solution to hike in the price of Liquified Natural Gas.

The lawmakers also asked the executive to develop effective mechanisms and explore different mitigation options to cushion the effect of persistent rising in the price of cooking on gas on the common citizens.

These resolutions were reached following a motion moved by Rasheed Olalekan (APC, Osun) on Thursday during plenary.

According to Mr Olalekan, the price of cooking gas has almost increased by 300% in the past months despite Nigeria having one of the largest gas reserves in the world.

He noted that gas is an essential commodity used by households, therefore, the government should intervene. He noted that Nigerians are already faced with several challenges and do not need more.

He said: “A kilogram of gas which was initially sold for N300 is now sold within the range of N700 to N850, which has further plunged Nigerians into untold hardship as such basic necessity is increasingly becoming unaffordable.

Mr Olalekan noted further that prolonged hike in price could affect Nigerians during the festive period.

“A prolonged increase in the prices of essential items especially during the Yuletide season could have grave social consequences as it could worsen the economic hardship, thus forcing people into resorting to crime and other vices in order to survive,” Mr Olalekan added.

Newsmen had in a special report, detailed the impact of the hike in the price of cooking gas on Nigerians, as many have resorted to firewood despite the health and environmental consequences of the practice.

The hike according to the report is affecting small businesses.

On Tuesday, the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari announced that the government is working to increase supply, in a bid to force down the price of gas.

The motion was adopted after the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who presided over the session, put it to vote.