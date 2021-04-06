



The House of Representatives and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) have appealed to the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to shelve its planned strike over financial autonomy.

JUSUN had, in a statement by its General Secretary, I. M. Adetola, dated April 1, 2021, called on its members to shut down courts/departments in various states of the federation until further notice.





But a statement by NBA President Olumide Akpata, yesterday, said as commendable as the strike action may be, it’s timing after the delays caused by COVID-19 in 2020 would have “devastating consequences it would pose for justice administration in the country.”

The NBA said it has discussed with JUSUN the prospect of reconsidering the strike action.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Onofiok Luke, in a statement, asked JUSUN to give the panel more time to engage with the federal government on the matter.