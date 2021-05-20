The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway rehabilitation contract awarded during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The yet to be constituted ad hoc committee will be investigating three companies involved in the project; Messrs Esser Contracting and Industry Company (Turkey), CGGC Global Projects Nigeria Limited and Lingo Nigeria Limited (in association with Strasky Husty and Partners Ltd of Czech).

This resolution was sequel to a motion moved by Mzondu Bem (PDP, Benue) on Wednesday.

According to Mr Bem, the contract was awarded in 2011 at N72.36 billion.





He said that 10 years later, no work had been done on the project by the contractors.

The lawmaker added that budgetary allocations were made in 2010 and 2011 for the project.

Newsmen had reported how Esser Contracting and Industry Company Incorporated, a non-existing company linked to family members of the then Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Adeseyi Sijwuade, got part of the 463 KM Port Harcourt-Makurdi rehabilitation.

However, some years later, the Buhari administration approved the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the same project.

In 2020, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), approved $3.02 billion for the project, with new branch lines and trans-shipment facilities.