



The Minority Caucus of House of Representatives has kicked against an alleged N10,000 non-refundable special Visa clearance charges by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The clearance is among requirements by source countries, and the fees are not refundable.

In a statement signed by the House Minority leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu on Thursday, the caucus stated its concerns over the reported non-refundable special charges on Nigerians.

“This is especially as the contentious fee is reported to be at the behest of the “source countries” and not NDLEA and Nigeria,” it stated.





The caucus said it was not against any genuine visa clearance measures, especially those placed to curb drug trafficking and other criminal tendencies.

“It is however concerned about policies such as fees, that tend to place undue pressure on innocent citizens,” the caucus added.

According to the Minority caucus, its stand was based on the apprehensions and anxieties raised by Nigerians on the matter.

It therefore urges the NDLEA to take steps that will lead to an immediate review of the non-refundable fee to an affordable amount, while putting in place measures to adequately sensitize Nigerians on the issue.