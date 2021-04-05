



The Member, representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has congratulated Dr. (Mrs.) Florence Ajimobi, wife of former Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Abiola Ajimobi, as she clocks 62.

In a statement issued on Monday in Ibadan, Akande-Sadipe extolled the virtues of Chief (Mrs.) Ajimobi, describing her as a virtuous woman with principles.

She added that she is a female leader per excellence in Oyo State, with a caring heart and an inspiration to Women across Nigeria.

Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe recounted the many meritorious gestures of Mrs. Florence Ajimobi in uplifting the less privileged in Oyo state particularly through her free food bank initiative, free health initiatives – Access to Basic Care (ABC) foundation, Educate -A-Rural Child amongst other welfare programmes aimed at providing succour to people of the state.





The statement read, “Today I join the Good people of Oyo State and many around the world to celebrate a worthy woman, Dr. Mrs. Florence Ajimobi on the occasion of her 62nd Birthday”.

“On this special occasion, I celebrate an Amazon, A virtuous woman distinct with principles, Female leader per excellence of Oyo State, a caring mother and an inspiration to Women across Nigeria”, she added.

The Lawmaker noted that Mrs. Ajimobi has exemplified godliness in all ramifications in her service to humanity.

Akande-Sadipe who chairs the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs, wished Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, longevity, sound health, blessings, Grace and favour of God.

“Happy Birthday, ma. May the Lord Almighty continue to keep, bless, fill your life with his grace and favour you. We love you ma, Oluyole Federal Constituency loves you.”