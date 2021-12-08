House member calls for regulation of water in Nigeria

Mr Olubukola Oyewo, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Water Resources, has called for the regulation of water in the country for effective and efficient management of the resources.

The lawmaker made the call in Benin at the 10th National Water Conference with the theme, “Sustainable Water Resources Development and Management.”

While noting the nation’s abundant water resources, he regretted that the challenge has been that of harnessing and effective management of the resources for the good of the people.

He described the theme of the conference as apt, considering the increase in awareness on the need for sustainable development of water resources for various purposes such as agricultural, Indian domestic uses.

“Let me commend the organisers of this conference for their commitment and zeal to develop an acceptable road map for water resources management in our country.

“Regrettably, our problem has been effective management of these resources for our benefit.

“I have the hope that this conference will address all the various challenges militating against proper management and harnessing of our God-given resources.”

Oyewo assured of the readiness and commitment of the 9th Assembly to pass the National Water Resources Bill for the overall interest of the people.

“Therefore, I urge all the stakeholders in the water sector to intensify efforts in enlightening the populace on the need for the regulation of our water resources as it is the case in other sectors of our economy.

“I urge the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to deepen its efforts in public enlightenment campaigns in this regard. This would in no small measure clarify the doubt and misconceptions about the bill,” he stated.

The three days conference which opened on Tuesday is expected to end on Friday.