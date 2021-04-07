



The House of Representatives on Wednesday had constructive engagements with the US Department of State to review the relationship between both countries with specific regards on how to tackle the debilitating security situation in the country.

The House delegation was led by the Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson; while other members were Chairman, House Committee on Army, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas; Deputy Chairman, House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Hon. Adejoro Adeogun; and House Spokesperson, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Similarly, the US team was led by the Deputy Chief of Mission, Ms. Kathleen FitzGibbon, while other members included Mr. Daniel Ricci, Political-Military Officer; Mr. Jerry Howard, Political Officer; Mr. John Mahaney, Major, US Airforce; and Ms. Yonca Nice, Major, US Airforce.

In their interaction, which lasted for two hours, the Nigerian delegation was informed of the United States’ efforts and achievements in Nigeria in the areas of expenditures on health, human development and capacity building, amongst others.





Speaking at the meeting, Hon. Benson assured Nigerians that with the new arrival of the fighter jets expected from the US, the Nigerian Airforce will be better equipped to fight insurgency.

He added that Nigeria’s strategic relationship with the US will add value to the nation’s fight against insecurity in no distant time.

On his part, the spokesperson of the House, Hon. Kalu, reiterated the need for the US Mission to bridge the information gap between it and Nigerians to raise the consciousness of Nigerians on US projects and interventions to assist Nigeria in tackling insecurity, Covid-19 pandemic and other aspects of the country’s national growth.

Kalu insisted that knowledge breeds confidence and trust which are fundamental in sustaining Nigeria’s long existing relationship with US recently improved by President Joe Biden.

According to him, it appears the US is doing much but speaking less which denies the citizens the ability to assess Nigeria’s relationship as its ally.