House leader: Journalists in better position to reposition Nigeria

The Majority Leader of House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has said that as much as the government in power is doing all it can to salvage the country, journalists through annual lectures and symposia can even do better towards promoting national unity, security and socio-economic development.

This was just as the state Commissioner for information, Comrade Muhammad Garba, however, appealed to journalists in the state to always conduct themselves in professional manners and uphold the ethics of the noble profession at all times.

Hon. Doguwa made the assertion while receiving an award for Legislative Excellence bestowed on him by the Kano Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of journalists (NUJ) during its 3rd edition of the annual Award Nite/Almanac Launching held at Tahir Guest Palace, Kano.

He tasked journalists with the need to use their profession in promoting good virtues, national unity and security.

The House Leader who recalled his days as a trained journalist described journalism and journalists as pacesetters and “teachers” who members of the society look up to in moulding opinion in crucial matters that affect the people and the nation.

Hon. Doguwa who launched the Chapel’s 2022 Almanac with the sum of N5 million, however, hailed the organizers of the event but added that there was a need to use such occasion to attract notable leaders in the country to discuss the way forward for the nation.

However, others who launched the Almanac include, Dr Sule Ya’u Sule, Bayero University, Kano (BUK) lecturer and Media Manager to former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Barr. Inuwa Waya (N500, 000), Hon. Suleiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila (N500,000), Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Agency (N200,000), representative of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Commissioner of Special Duties, Mukhtar Ishaq Yakassai who announced the donation of N1 million on behalf of Kano State government.

Dr Sule Ya’u Sule also launched the Almanac on behalf of Senator Shekarau with the sum of N100,000.

Among those who received awards include Inuwa Waya, Danagundi, Kawu Sumaila, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy gubernatorial candidate in 2019 elections and a staunch member of the Kwankwassiyya Movement, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam, Hon. Nasir Ali Ahmed representing Nassarawa Federal Constituency, and the Kano State Command of the Department of State Service (DSS).

The Kano State Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garbage who spoke through the Director of Information at the Ministry, Inuwa Yakasai, appreciated working journalists in the state for upholding professionalism in the discharge of their duties, even though he regretted the attitude of few elements who overlook the virtues of the noble profession.

The former National President of NUJ, however, promised that the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will always support journalists in the discharge of their duties and ensure that no journalist is victimized or attacked in the cause of discharging his or her constitutional duties.

The Commissioner, however, appealed to journalists in the state to always conduct themselves in professional manners and uphold the ethics of the noble profession at all times.

The chairman of Kano NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, Comrade Ibrahim Garba Shauibu in his welcome address said, “the 3rd Edition of Award Nice/Almanac Launching of Kano NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel was instituted by the gentlemen of the press under this great Chapel to honour outstanding personalities that have excelled in their chosen field of endeavour in other to encourage citizens on communal partnership.”

He added that “For the first time, the Kano State Command of the Department of State Security (DSS), has also been pencilled down to receive an institutional award for its professional conduct in maintaining internal security in the state.”

The chairman who congratulated all the awardees urged them to see the honour bestowed on them not only as encouragement but a challenge to do even more in bettering the lots of Nigerians and the nation through their various endeavours.