The House of Representatives Tuesday added additional two weeks to enable its ad hoc committee investigating the purchase, use and control of arms, ammunitions and related hardwares by military, paramilitary and other law enforcement agencies in Nigeria, conclude its assignment and present its final report.

The committee was part of the 12 whose assignment was discharged by the House at plenary May 5 in accordance with Order 18, Rule 3 (1) (g) of the Standing Order of the House and having failed to submit its report within the stipulated time.

A member of the committee, Hon. Bede Eke, had protested the decision to discharge the committee of its assignment, saying he was aware that majority of the members have signed an interim report, which was to be presented to the House.

Eke said discharging the committee of the assignment would amount to denying them the opportunity to present the report and appealed to the House to extend its time to submit the preliminary report.





The decision to extend the timeline for the committee was consequent upon a motion of rescission moved by the Chairman, Rules and Business, Hon. Hassan Fulata.

Moving the motion, Fulata said: ”The House notes that on Wednesday, 5 May, 2021, 12 Ad hoc Committees were discharged of the referral made to them, one of which was the Ad hoc Committee on the need to review the purchase, use and control of arms, ammunitions, and related hardwares by military, paramilitary and other law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.

”Informed that on the same date, the Ad hoc Committee met and adopted its report which was consequently presented as an interim report on Thursday, 6 May, 2021. Also notes that the subject matter being investigated is of serious concern as it affects the readiness of Nigeria’s Security Agencies to combat terrorism and banditry.”