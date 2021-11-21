House deputy speaker congratulates Governor Buni at 54

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has felicitated with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni on the occasion of his 54th birthday.

Wase, in a congratulatory message signed by his chief press secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma and made available to newsmen, described Mala Buni who is also the Governor of Yobe State as a grassroots politician, astute administrator and staunch advocate of progressive politics and governance.

The Deputy speaker acknowledged the many achievements the party recorded under his stewardship and the sacrifices he is making for the sustenance of democracy and the development of the nation.

“As you mark 54 years today, I pray that the Almighty Allah, will bless you with good health and grant you many more productive years on earth.”