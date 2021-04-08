



The House of Representatives has condemned Monday’s invasion of the Owerri custodial center and police formations in Imo State.

The chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Hon. Anayo Edwin, in a statement, on Wednesday, expressed worry that about 1,800 inmates escaped from the Owerri custodial center, during the attack.

Edwin urged the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and ensure that they face the full wrath of the law.

He also urged the DSS to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the attacks in other to forestall future occurrences.

Besides, the lawmaker charged the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and other security agencies to beef up security around the various custodial centers across the country to avoid a reoccurrence.





According to him, “The security agencies must strive to avoid a situation where criminals attack custodial centers at will and set the inmates free.”

Edwin, while charging the security agencies to redouble their efforts to re-arrest the escapees and return them to the facility, urged members of the society to report suspicious movements around them to the nearest police station.

He stated that it was not in the interest of the country and citizens to allow the inmates to roam about freely.

The lawmaker, however, assured that the House, upon resumption from its holiday, would ensure better support for security agencies to enable them to safeguard public facilities.

Hon. Edwin also revealed that his committee will interface with the Ministry of Interior and the Nigerian Correctional Service to explore ways to ensure that the custodial centers are better secured.