



Member, House of Representatives, representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has apologized for the Agony of Nigerians in Diaspora, most especially people of Tiv descent as a result of the petition they issued on the floor of the house on Thursday, 11th March 2021.

Akande-Sadipe who Chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, noted that the Committee has received the petitions and has begun investigation on them.





“Your numerous petitions and messages have been well received by me, compiled and is being investigated by the Leadership of the House and the Diaspora Committee”

“This issue is of utmost importance to the House of Representatives and it will be resolved in a matter of days.” She said.

A statement by Olusada Olamilekan, Media Aide to Hon. Akande Sadipe, stressed that the House would continue to value and prioritize the needs and requests of Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.