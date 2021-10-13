House approves creation of southwest, southeast development commissions

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the establishment of the South-West Development Commission (SWDC) and the South-East Development Commission (SEDC).

It also approved special financial support for the revamping of the Armed Forces. These followed the adoption of clauses and recommendations in three reports of bills seeking the creation of the two commissions and a special fund for the Armed Forces.

Presenting the report of the Committee on Justice on a Bill for an Act to establish South-West Development Commission, Ozurigbo Ugonna said the commission would receive and manage funds from federal allocation, reconstruct and rehabilitate roads, houses and other infrastructural damages in the zone.

He said the commission would also execute such other works and functions required for the sustainable development of the South-West states and its people.

Presenting the report for the South-East Development Commission, Deputy Chief Whip Nkeiruka Onyejeocha said the commission would serve as a catalyst to develop the commercial potentials of the zone.