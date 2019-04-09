<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As the scorching sun bites harder in Maiduguri, soft drink vendors are recording high sales, as people buy more cold drinks to quench their thirst.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rise in temperature to above 40 degree Celsius in the past weeks resulted in significant rise in the consumption of cold drinks by residents.

Maiduguri is located within the semi-arid region; the heat period runs between March and June.

The prevailing weather, coupled with dusty atmosphere, was also making life unbearable to residents.

A check by NAN showed that a bag containing 20 sachets of water is now selling for N100 as against N70 before the heat.

A can of chilled Maltina is going for N150 while a bottle of Coca-Cola costs N100, as against their previous prices of N140 and N90 respectively.

Some vendors, who spoke with NAN expressed joy on the appreciable patronage.

Mr Yakubu Haruna, a shopkeeper, said he had been recording high sales since the hot season set in.

Haruna said he sold more than 100 bags of sachet water daily as against less than 50 sachets during the cold season.

“My sales have increased; I am happy and making a good savings,” he said.

Alhaji Ahmed Sanda, a resident, said he spent about N500 on cold drinks everyday.

“I need chilled soft drinks to relieve myself of the heat,”Sanda said.

However, Mallam Abdullahi Cirani, a fruits vendor, said that the hot weather was affecting his business, thereby exposing him to losses.

Cirani explained that fruits such as banana, pineapple and cucumber could not be preserved under a hot weather condition.

“I am enjoying appreciable patronage, but the fruit wilts due to the heat,” he said, adding that the trend was taking a heavy toll on his business.

NAN also reports that most families in the metropolis stay late outside due to the heat, worsened by ravaging mosquitoes.