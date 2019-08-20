<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chairman, Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM, Bishop Mike Emuh, has commended the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, for giving qualitative representation to the people of oil-producing communities and Niger Delta.

He told newsmen in Ughelli, Delta State, yesterday, that “HOSTCOM stands with Senator Omo-Agege on the actions he had taken so far. He is a pride to all of us, as he talks with a sense of commitment and realisation.

“Oil companies that are leaving Niger Delta and relocating to Lagos are disobeying the laws of this country. The Local Content Act stipulates that when you operate in a community, you should develop that community and reside there.

“Senator Omo-Agege is, among others, calling on the oil companies that left Niger Delta for Lagos to return; that oil blocks be allotted to the people of the region and that oil pipelines surveillance contract be given to our youths. His agitations and philosophies are the same with ours.”

Emuh also expressed happiness on the recent reconciliation of the splinter groups within the HOSTCOM, noting that it will make the organisation to speak with one voice in its agitations and record concrete achievements.

He appealed to the executives of the Delta State chapter of HOSTCOM to work in harmony with the newly-reconstituted board of Delta State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, and to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.