In order to address the challenges of Insufficient resources and funding faced by various government agencies (MDAs), ministries and Departments, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita, has said that Federal government is working to ensure that they are equipped to generate their own income.

The head of service in Abuja, while inaugurating a 250 room hotel alongside other projects at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), stated this.

The 250 bedroom hostel and the other projects were said to have been abandoned some years back due to shortage of fund, but got revived with the support of the Head of Service.

Oyo-Ita revealed that the idea of partnering with the private sector in utilizing the infrastructures provided at the PSIN was born out of the desire to make MDAs self-reliant, bearing in mind the fact that government was having funding challenges.

While she also inaugurated a staff clinic, 27 Bedroom Guest house, information Communication Technology Centre within the premises of the institute, the number civil servant pledged more entrepreneurial and commercial innovations that would help government boost its revenue.

She noted that a public-private partnership will help in developing human capacity for the service as well as encourage commercial orientation and entrepreneurial development of government MDAs in line with our mandate to generate revenue.

“Much had been expected from the PSIN over the years as a place designed for the training of middle level civil and public servants.

The delay in project was because government was facing funding challenges. And because we cannot rely on government for all funds, we examine the public-private partnership”, she said.