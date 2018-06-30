The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-ita, has inaugurated a technical committee to develop the federal civil service welfare policy beginning from entry into service, exit and beyond.

Oyo-Ita at the inauguration in Abuja yesterday, said her office has had an uncoordinated approach towards the welfare of the civil servants and scant attention to occupational health & safe work environment issues.

She said, “A major priority in the implementation of the plan is the placing of welfare and benefits packages for civil servants” she further said, “We see the need of having an institutionalized service welfare policy”

“We have to look at issues much broader than just salary increment. Welfare of the worker goes beyond salary. Even his physical health and psychological frame of mind is a matter of importance to his employer”. She added

Oyo-Ita said this at the inauguration of the technical committee for the development of the federal civil service welfare policy yesterday

“The federal civil service welfare office was re-established in August 2017 to implement all welfare related issues in the eight (8) priority areas of the 2017-2020 federal civil service strategy and implementation plan” She said.

“The federal executive council approved the 2017-2020 federal civil service strategy and implementation plan which major agenda is the placing of welfare and benefits packages for civil servants”.

The agenda, according to her, is to reposition the federal civil service to become efficient, productive, incorruptible, and citizen-centered in order to effectively support government in achieving its developmental agenda.

The Head of Service urged Nigeria workers to look beyond daily bread and hand-to-mouth mentality and understand that welfare is important to their wellbeing.

Also speaking, the nominated chairman of the technical committee, the permanent secretary, service welfare office, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, mni said, “We will bring together existing welfare issues, new issues and possibly proposing new initiatives for the welfare and the wellbeing of the federal civil will be coordinating all the welfare issues.

She said the committee will be looking at things like housing, insurance scheme, recreation occupational health safety and environment, sports for people with disability, staff canteens, transportation and others issues that come under welfare.

“We will be looking at how to relate with retired civil servants and how to use their expertise even after they have retired,” she said.