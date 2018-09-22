All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator representing Imo West, Senator Hope Uzodinma (APC-Imo) has described reports of warrant of arrest on him by Abuja Area Court as an attempt by political opponents to abuse judicial process.

Uzodinma in a statement by his Senior Legislative Aide, Mr Ralph Nwosu, said it was an attempt by political detractors “to use a corporate body that deflated in the execution of a sub-contract it got from Nigeria Global, to twist facts and abuse judicial process.”

He added that it was an attempt to dent his soaring political image, adding that it was unreasonable that a disagreement between two corporate citizens which had been a subject of litigation for sometime now, and is still pending at the Supreme Court would found its way to the Area Court.

He stressed that the only explanation for the development was that political enemies were behind it.

“The facts are clear. Chitek Engineering Limited was given a subcontract to supply 1,700 sheet piles at Koko on or before March 2018. A bank cheque for two hundred million naira (N200,000,000) was consequently issued to UBA to transfer to Chitek upon successful execution of the said contract.

“Chitek failed to execute the contract and still proceeded to attempt to cash the cheque which was not issued in its name in the first place. When the cheque was naturally returned, the company went to court to enforce payment to them.

“They lost at the High Court and Appeal Court and the matter is now at the Supreme Court.”

According to him, the same company that went to the Supreme Court also went to an Abuja Area Court which had no jurisdiction over matters of limited liability companies.

He further said that the attempt to use the Area Court to issue an illegal order against the senator has however been quashed by an Abuja Federal High Court on Tuesday.

The lawmaker advised the public to ignore the ‘fake news’ trending in the social media over the bench warrant.

Recall that, a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Sen. Hope Uzodinma, accused of issuing N200 million dud cheque.‎

Uzodinma, a serving senator representing Imo-West, Smiec Engineering and Chemical Construction Company, Niger Global Engineering and Technical Company, were charged with alleged issuance of N200 million dud cheque to Chitex Ventures and Chima Akuzie.

The judge, Mr Abdulwahab Mohammed, said the defendant was absent on the last adjourned date of Sept. 11, but his counsel, Eze Oguaju promised to make him available on Sept.18.

Mohammed issued a bench warrant against the defendant and entered a plea of not guilty for the other defendants, relying on Section 478 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).‎

The section provides that a court shall order a plea of not guilty ‎to be entered and the trial shall proceed as though the corporation involved had duly entered a plea of not guilty.‎

The judge adjourned the matter until Sept. 25 for hearing.‎

Chitex Ventures Ltd and Chima Akuzie, the complainants, had made a Direct Criminal Complaint against the defendants over alleged issuance of a UBA N200 million dud cheque.

The complainant’s counsel, Oluwatosin Ojaomo, had earlier urged the court to invoke the provisions of Section 131 of the ACJA against the defendant, by issuing a warrant of arrest against the defendant.‎

He further stated that the defendants were absent in court in spite the fact that they were aware of Sept. 18 fixed for definite arraignment.