For the second time in one week, another constituency project facilitated by the lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye has been vandalized.

Recall that last week, Senator Melaye’s constituency projects in Lokoja were burnt by thugs suspected to be sponsored by politicians.

The latest is coming from his country home, Ayetoro Gbede, in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that a skills acquisition project facilitated by the embattled lawmaker in Ayetoro Gbede was vandalized by unidentified hoodlums.

Confirming the incident, the national president of Ayetoro Gbede Development Association, (AGDA), Elder Olorunfemi Ezekiel Adekunle, said the dastardly act was carried out in the night when the centre was vandalized with several attempts made to burn down the skills acquisition centre.

Elder Adekunle, who described the act as not only wicked, said that the hoodlums in their dark mind thought that they are destroying Senator Melaye but forgot that they are destroying community asset.

He revealed that the community has officially reported the incident to the Nigeria Police and have met with their monarch, His Royal Highness, Oba Ehindero on the need to stop further attack on the centre.

According to him, the services of vigilante have been engaged to watch over the place and called on the people of the area to report any suspicious movement around the area.