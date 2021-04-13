



A gang of daredevil criminals stormed Ashaka community in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State in the early hours of Tuesday killing a police Inspector simply named Musa, burnt a police patrol van and carted away the Ak-47 service rifle of the slain cop.

Consequently, the gory incident threw the entire community into mourning.

It was gathered that trouble started as early as 4.30 am when three policemen of Ashaka Division were at their routine checkpoint in front of Matar-Dei Grammar School gate when the hoodlums said to be numbering three on a motorbike attacked the unsuspecting police team with daggers and battle-axes.

In the cause of the attack, the police patrol team leader, Inspector Musa was reportedly killed on the spot while the other two sustained varying degrees of injuries.





Sources said that the policemen staged a resistance against the hoodlums before they were overwhelmed leading to the death of the Inspector.

A witness who would not want his name in print told journalists that though he could not go too close to the scene, he heard from afar voices of the policemen shouting for help during the struggle with the attackers.

Another source from Ashaka vigilante group described the attackers as criminals targeting police rifles.

Neither the Ashaka Divisional Police Officer nor the Acting Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe could be reached for comments on the incident as of the time of filing this report.