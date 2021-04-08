



Four bandits terrorising Katsina State have denounced their trade and surrendered 26 Ak-49 and Ak-47 riffles, 109 general purpose machine guns, 94 7.62mm live ammunition and 45 rustled cows to the police in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, who displayed the weapons Thursday while parading the repentant bandits, said the duo surrendered the dangerous riffles unconditionally.

He said: “The Katsina State Police Command in its resolute and unrelenting determination aimed at ending banditry and other heinous crimes, wishes to inform the general public and indeed the good people of the state, that four leaders of bandits, namely: Sale Turwa, Mani Turwa, Ado Sarki and Sani Mai-Daji have decided unconditionally to come out from their hideouts in the forest, denounced banditry and surrendered two general purpose machine guns, one Ak-49 assault riffle, 23 Ak-47 assault riffles, 109 GPMG ammunition, 94 7.62mm live ammunition and 45 rustled cows.





“It became absolutely imperative at this juncture to warn other recalcitrant bandits, who refuse to surrender, that nobody has monopoly of violence and that government is mightier than any person or group of persons.”

While calling on those he termed recalcitrant bandits to desist from their nefarious activities, the police chief said the command in collaboration with other security agencies in the state will leave no stone unturned in dealing decisively with bandits who refused to accept peace.

He assured residents of the state that banditry and other crimes bedevilling the state “will soon be a history” and urged members of the public to assist security agents with useful information that will lead to the apprehension of bandits and their collaborators.