In its bid to sustain the momentum against HIV/AIDS, the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) said it will establish six new zonal offices.

NACA Director General Dr Gambo Aliyu, who disclosed the information in Abuja, explained that the new zonal offices would help the Agency coordinate its fight against HIV/AIDS.

Aliyu said the Agency is expecting additional funding from donor agencies, which it will use to reach out to states, local communities and other stakeholders with messages and other enlightenment campaigns about the virus.

The DG restated Nigeria’s commitment to the 2030 global deadline to eradicate HIV/AIDS, expressing hope that, with the sustained momentum, Nigeria might eradicate the virus before the deadline.

He said the outcome of the recent Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) has given a clearer direction and “near accurate” information on HIV/AIDS in the country.

“The way HIV is controlled is that you push the prevalence down and possibly push harder to control the epidemic. Controlling the epidemic means that less people are getting infected with the virus,” Aliyu explained.

“We are not there yet, but we have made good and tremendous progress in that regard. We need more financial commitment to achieve that, and we are hopeful that more funding will come to enable us sustain the momentum.

“Another strategy is that we would open more offices at the zonal level to enhance advocacy programmes which would soon hit our communities. This will convince Nigerians and stakeholders that we are committed to the fight,” he said.