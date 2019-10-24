<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Coalition of Civil Society Network on HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (COCSNHAN), an NGO, has commended the Federal Government for pledging the sum of US$12 million in the global fight against HIV/AIDS.

Mr. Ikenna Nwakamma, the President of the society, made the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehinare, made the pledge on behalf of Nigeria in Lyon, France, at the conference of replenishment for the fight of AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

Nwakamma, however, expressed satisfaction over the pledge which, according to him, was a roadmap to ending the HIV scourge, not only in Nigeria but the world at large.

The Co-chairman, who called for redemption of the pledge, urged a judicious use of the fund in achieving a global victory over the epidemics. “We appreciate the pledge and look forward to the release and judicious use of the fund,” he said.

While reiterating his joy over the pledge, he thanked the federal government for its commitment to the combat of HIV/AIDS. He also called on government at all levels especially state governments to emulate the federal government by rising to the occasion.

“We are hoping that states will live up to expectations and make their contributions too,’’ he said.

Nwakamma said: “It is a shame that even though some states have more money than so many countries, they hide under the federal government when it comes to meeting the needs of their people.

“We expect every state and local government to equally make their pledges and contributions. That is how we will realistically work towards owning our HIV response.’’