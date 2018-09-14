A Mitsubishi pick up van on Friday knocked down a nursing mother backing a baby and holding another child at Odeda on the Abeokuta/Ibadan road, killing both the mother and baby.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesman for Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the accident was caused by a speeding driver of the vehicle with registration number LSR 604 XQ.

“The vehicle lost control due to speeding and rammed into the woman and her child, killing her and the baby on her back while the other child she was holding was injured.

“Unfortunately the driver ran away, but the vehicle has been towed to Odeda Police Station for more investigation.

“The pick up van was coming from Ibadan, heading towards Abeokuta,” he said.

The TRACE spokesman explained that the bodies of the deceased had been taken to Odeda General Hospital mortuary while the injured child was taken to Omo Arewa Hospital, Odeda.