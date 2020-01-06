<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano state hisbah corps, a religious police responsible for the enforcement of sharia, arrested not less than 15 homosexuals last Thursday.

The arrest was made during a party organised by fresh graduates of the Bayero University Kano.

Hisbah board deputy commander-general, special duties, Shehu Tasi’u Is’haq, who confirmed the arrest of the suspected same sex partners, said the 15 of them were in their custody.

Is’haq said, ”We arrested and transferred the erring students to our correctional centre at our Headquarters in Sharada. While at our correctional centre, they will be re-oriented and at the close of the day, they will desist from their waywardness and turn a new leaf.

”Islam is opposed to same sex partners, which is a taboo. As an institution, our responsibility is to correct youth, who are going astray, reminding them that devout Muslims forbid homosexual acts, which will not be tolerated.

About 50 gays were said to be at the scene where the arrest was made. The operation was said to be carried out based on intelligence reports.

According to Is’haq, the arrested suspects are undergoing reorientation.