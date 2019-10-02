<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Hisbah, the Shari’a Law Enforcement Agency in Jigawa, says it has impounded a Sharon car containing 389 bottles of beer in the state.

The state’s Hisbah Commander, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Dutse on Wednesday. He said that the vehicle was impounded during a raid at about 10 a.m. on Oct. 1, in Hadejia Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Dahiru said that the vehicle was impounded in front of the resident of one Emma Rotimi, at Mairanda Jama’are quarters, Hadejia. The commander said Hisbah has handed over the owner and the items to the police for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

“They were later taken to court,” he said.

Dahiru, who emphasised that consumption of alcohol is prohibited in all parts of the state, added that Hisbah will continue to fight against immoral acts in any part of the state.

He, therefore, advised residents to desist from engaging in vices and other immoral acts capable of destroying society.