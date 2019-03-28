<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fishermen in Dadin Kowa community of Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area, Gombe State, have cried out over the increasing attacks of hippopotamuses.

Malam Sa’adu Adamu leader of the fishermen in the area told the News Agency of Nigeria in Gombe on Thursday that the daily attacks by the dreaded animals were affecting their business and threatening their lives.

According to him, the animals were multiplying fast with over 100 of them now in Dadin Kowa river.

“The animals normally come out around 2:00 a.m. in the night to destroy the fishing equipment and attack our people, but thank God there are no loss of lives in recent time.

‘“Previously, the dreaded animals claimed so many lives particularly of children swimming and fishing in the river.

‘’If you go to the river bank, you will see about seven graves of people who were killed by the animal,’’ he said.

Adamu said most villagers, who depend on fishing for their livelihood are experiencing setbacks because of the menace of the Hippopotamuses.

Adamu explained that the animals migrated from Cameroon through Kiru dam in Adamawa down to Dadin Kowa.

The leader of the fishermen, said they want relevant authorities to act promptly and help in finding a lasting solution to their predicament because fishing was their only means of survival.

The Gombe State Ministry of Environment and Forest Resources had announced its commitment to protecting the Hippopotamuses, to ensure they do not go into extinction because they are endangered species.