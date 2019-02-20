



An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, on Wednesday, fixed March 22 for report of settlement in a suit filed by parents of some female Muslim students of University of Ibadan International School Ibadan (ISI) over denial on use of Hijabs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that parents of the Muslim students of ISI , filed a suit on behalf of their wards, alleging violation of fundamental human rights.

Other respondents in the suit are; the University of Ibadan, School Principal, Mrs Phebean Olowe, Chairman, Board of Governors, Prof. Abideen Aderinto and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) office.

Justice Laniran Akintola fixed the date, after listening to the steps taken by parties on the advice given to them at previous sitting by the judge to try to settle the matter out of court.

“We should all salvage the situation together. I am sure the matter can be amicably resolved,” Akintola said.

Earlier, Counsel to the claimants, Dr Abdulwahab Egbewole (SAN), told the court that the parties have been trying to meet to see how the matter can be settle out of court.

Egbewole said that the parties had agreed to meet after the court’s sitting of Wednesday.

Counsel to the 1st and 4th respondents, Mrs Oluwatobi Ola and other respondents’ counsel, confirmed the position of the claimants counsel.

The claimants want the court to declare that the continuous denial of the ISI management to allow the female Muslim students wear Hijabs on their school uniform, was wrong and unconstitutional.