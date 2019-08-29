<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has pledged his administration’s continued support to security agencies, declaring that there is no hiding place for criminals.

He said the administration is poised to raise the bar of security by providing the necessary logistics and security architecture that will enable the security operatives to perform their duties efficiently, effectively and diligently.

Oyetola reiterated these on Wednesday while inaugurating the newly built 12 One Bedroom Single Officers Quarters, at the 209 Quick Response Group (QRG) Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Ipetu-Ijesa.

The governor, who solicited the continued support and cooperation of the security agencies, said the state would continue to work in partnership with relevant security agencies and stakeholders to strengthen security and ensure maximum protection of lives and property of the citizenry.

He said the inauguration of the officers’ quarters was a clear demonstration of the interest the Air Force boss has in his officers and men, adding that the attention being given to the welfare of Air Force officers and men is, therefore, a huge contribution to the nation’s military strength and capacity.

“It is on the basis of this realisation that I would like to salute the vision and leadership of the Chief of Air Staff and appreciate his contributions to the security needs of the nation,” the governor said.

He said the state has been working in collaboration with other Southwest states to enhance the security architecture in the region.

Hailing the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for being supportive to the security agencies, the governor also applauded the leadership of the Air Force for joining hands with other security agencies during the emerging security challenges in the state and Nigeria at large.

Oyetola said: “I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of an Air Force Base in Ipetu-Ijesa to promptly respond to emerging security challenges in the Southwestern part of the country and for providing necessary support to sustain the operations of the Base.

“I also understand that very soon, a Regimental Centre Annex to train Special Forces personnel will come on stream here. I would like to thank the Chief of Air Staff for considering Osun for this all important centre.

“I solicit the continued support of the Air Force in our resolve to keep the Region and our people safe,” Oyetola said.

On his part, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commended Oyetola and President Buhari for being supportive to the Force in its quest to provide adequate security in the country.

He said the Force has been enjoying hands of fellowship and prompt support from the state and federal governments – a gesture he described as a motivation and encouragement.

Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali Rinkap, pledged that the Force will re-double its efforts at ensuring the security of lives and property of the citizens.

Those in attendance at the ceremony include: Former Chief of Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Oluseyi Petinrin; Commander Nigerian Air Force 209 Quick Response Group, Ipetu-Ijesa, Wing Commander D.M. Komo; Secretary to the State Government Prince Wole Oyebamiji; Chief of Staff to the Governor Dr. Charles Akinola and Head of Service Dr. Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade.

Others are: Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, and Ajalaye of Ipetu-Ijesa, Oba Adeleke Agunbiade, among others.