<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The traditional ruler of Attakar in Attakar Chiefdom in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Tobias Wada has described as troubling the continued attacks on his domain by alleged Fulani herdsmen and Ganawuri people of Plateau State.

The monarch accused the herdsmen and Ganawuri people from Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State of perpetrating the killings in Attakar.

He said the Fulanis living in Attakar were not responsible for the attacks, noting that his people had over the years lived peacefully with them (Fulanis).

The monarch spoke on Saturday while receiving relief materials donated by the National Emergency Management Agency to two displaced villages in his chiefdom.

The two villages; Zangang and Kirim villages in Attakar Chiefdom, had in June, this year, come under heavy attack.

Zangang and Kirim villages border Riyom in Plateau State.

In that attack, seven persons were reportedly killed while several houses were razed and residents fleed the area.

To this end, the monarch called on the Kaduna and Plateau State governments to find lasting solutions to the persistent attacks.

He alleged that the Ganawuri people and the Fulanis in Riyom had ganged up against his people.

Wada said, “We are facing very serious crisis coming from Plateau State. That is our worry; that is our problem.

“We are living peacefully with the Fulanis in Kaura Local Government in Kaduna State.

“The Fulanis of Riyom and the people of Ganawuri in Riyom Local Government Area in Plateau State teamed up against the Attakar people.”

He also called on governments at all levels to do everything possible to address the increasing insecurity in the country.