Herdsmen have killed six persons who brought stolen cows to Iware Market in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The Police on Tuesday confirmed the development.

The victims were said to have brought the cows stolen during the crisis in Lai area of the state to the market for sale.

The spokesman of the Taraba State Police Command, ASP David Misal, confirmed the development.

Misal told newsmen on Tuesday: “We are yet to get the identity of those that were killed and I cannot confirm whether they are from Lau or not.

“We are still gathering intelligence on the attack to find out the perpetrators who took the law into their hands, instead of reporting to us, if really a case of cattle rustling was established.”