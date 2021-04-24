Seventeen persons were on Saturday feared dead in an early morning attack by suspected herdsmen in another three communities of Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state on Saturday.

Newsmen gathered that the herdsmen laid siege on Ajimaka, Ayeri and Tse-Gborgyo communities, all in Mbaye/Yandev council ward of Guma LGA of the state between 1am and 2am on Saturday.

The attack is coming several days after herdsmen had struck in three separate communities in Agatu, Guma and Makurdi LGAs of the state and killed six persons in what seemed like coordinated attacks.

Confirming the incident, former Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly (BSHA), Dave Iorhemba who noted that securitymen posted to the state, may have relaxed, outlived their usefulness, and suggested that most of them that were posted to the state for over six months be deployed to other areas.

Iorhemba who is also from the same council ward as the victims said, “For now, the number of dead persons we have counted is up to seventeen and some who are badly injured are receiving treatment in the hospital.

“In the last couple of weeks, there has been series of attacks in some particular areas like Tse-Ukor where scores were killed and at Tse- Gborigyo, where seven people were killed and several others injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

“Just on Wednesday the Governor was at Zoola village to see those killed and injured and one of the victims was a teacher at NKST Primary School Isherev, Mr. Hycinth Ajon who had his throat and back of his neck slit. I wonder what that kind of heinous crime meant.”

The former speaker further observed that “What is most disturbing was the recent attack that happened at Tse-Uhembe in which a Fulani herdsman cut a farmer in several places and the said farmer countered by cutting the herdsman and both were taken to a military check point.

“But, to our surprise Fulani people came from Rukubi (Nasarawa state) and picked the herdsman that was cut and took him back to Rukubi.

“When somebody who is suspected to have committed a crime and in the process handed over to the security agencies, what they ought to have done, even if you are hospitalised, you are chained to the bed so that when your health improves, you face the consequences of your crime.





“But this is a situation where the person has been released to the Fulani herdsmen from Rukubi and they took the man away. We wonder why the military did that? We are still investigating why they did that.

“The security agencies that are based in Yogbo (area where the attack took place) went to Rukubi and held a meeting. I was informed and our people were excluded from the meetings; maybe it was a peace meeting, but whatever the term may be, our people should have been part of it, they are effected, they are the victims too.

“We have briefed the security adviser to the governor of Benue state on this development.

“We also want to thank Governor Samuel Ortom who has assisted in the payment of the medical bills of those who were injured.”

On the deployment of securitymen to the state, Iorhemba said, “But for security agencies, once they over stay in a place, they outlive their usefulness; for some of them who have stayed here for more than six months, there is need for them to be changed.

“OPWS is actually assisting but what I want to say is that, they should be swapped. They should be moved because when they continue to stay in one place they become conversant and used to the people and they certainly cannot act in the way and manner they should, so I would suggest that the federal government redeploy them; take them to other points.

“And, I think the security agencies are relaxing, because these people are coming in and attacking us, without any provocation; they are coming because the rains have started coming and farmers are actually clearing their farmlands and they know that if farmers are allowed to cultivate their farmlands, they will make progress and they are trying to stop them from carrying out their farming activities.”

Iorhemba lamented that “There is a huge, huge humanitarian crisis and food insecurity as I can see because once the farmers cannot go back and do their farming activities and they cannot go back to their ancestral homes, food crisis is imminent.

“There is no food anywhere apart from food stuff Government has stock-piled and are distributing to the IDPs there is no other food anywhere. If government is distributing food stuff, does it end there? The people must participate in farming activities to produce food massively.”, he stressed.