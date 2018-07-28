The lawmaker representing Esan South East in Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Festus Edughele, has said that no herdsmen invaded in Esan South East constituency.

Hon Eudghele said reports about herdsmen movement to his constituency with a view to establishing cattle colony was baseless, mischievous and misleading.

Speaking to newsmen in Benin city on Saturday, Hon. Edughele said to was wrong for people to take delight in playing politics with serious security issues.

Edughele noted that Governor Godwin Obaseki had declared that his government has not ceded any land to the Federal Government for purposes of cattle ranching.

He stated that there was no evidence of herdsmen invading Esan South East based on his investigation and interaction with security personnel on the matter.

According to him, “I got in contact with the police to investigate the story and they told me there was nothing either directly or indirectly on ground to suggest that herdsmen were invading the area .

“What we have are normal Hausa/Fulani who are resident in our various communities. They are living in peace with my people.

“During the last Muslim Festival, I visited them and presented some items to them like bags of rice to support them.

“I used the opportunity to impress it on them, the need to live in harmony with their host communities. They have been there for years. In fact, some of us grew up to meet them “.

On the bill before the House of Assembly which allegedly sought the establishment of ranches in Esan South East, Hon. Edughele said the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) was not considering any bill to that effect.

“There is no such Bill before the House which I am a member “ he said.