



The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammed Saad Abubakar, has met with the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

Held behind-closed-doors on Friday, the meeting discussed the security challenges involving criminals who operate under the guise of herdsmen.

However, the leadership of Miyetti Allah attributed the increasing banditry and kidnappings to the inability of the government to act decisively against the criminals.





Secretary-General of MACBAN urged all its members, especially those in the southwest, to abide by the laws of their host communities and stay away from crime.

The meeting came in the wake of tensions, especially across the south-west states which many have attributed to criminal Fulani herdsmen.