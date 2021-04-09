



The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KSCPC) has sealed off a restaurant and suya (kebab) spot in the Kano metropolis to curtail the spread of Hepatitis B.

The KSCPC spokesman, Musbahu Yakasai, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

While sealing off the two areas, the acting Managing Director of the council, Baffa Dan-Agundi, said it was necessary after some of the outfits’ employees tested positive for Hepatitis B.

The Senior Special Assistant represented Mr Dan-Agundi to the Governor on Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Nasiru Na’ibawa.





He explained that the government took action to curtail the spread of Hepatitis B, especially among the customers of the two facilities.

“The affected eatery is Down Town Restaurant, located at Bompai Road, and Alkhairi Suya Spot located at Maiduguri Road.

“One infected person was identified at Down Town Restaurant, and six others were detected at Alkhairi Suya spot after tests showed that they were positive with Hepatitis B,” Mr Dan-Agundi said.

He called on all restaurateurs and suya spot operators in the state not to relent in checking the health status of their employees.