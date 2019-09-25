<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba is the Primate-elect of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion.

He will assume office in March 2020 at the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent Primate, Bishop Nicholas Okoh.

He emerged on Tuesday night during the ongoing Anglican Synod in Asaba, Delta State.

Ndukuba, before his elevation, was the Bishop of Gombe Pankshin Diocese and Archbishop of Ecclesiastical Province of Jos. He is also the Chairman of the Liturgy and Spirituality Committee of the Church of Nigeria.

The primate-elect was born in September 1959 and ordained a priest also in September 1989.

He was consecrated bishop in September 1999, presented as archbishop in September 2017, just as his latest election as primate came in September 2019.