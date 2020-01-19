<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd) at the weekend relieved his experience during a surgery that was performed on him by a team of doctors in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Jonah disappeared from the political scene at the buildup to last year’s governorship election and was not seen in either his office nor any government functions in the state.

The deputy governor, however, during a Thanksgiving he organised at the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Church in Yenagoa said he was ill and went to a hospital in Dubai for treatment.

He said he underwent a major surgery that lasted over seven hours and thanked God for sparing his life.

A galaxy of personalities cutting across the military, politicians of various parties, friends, chiefs and family members joined Jonah at the thanksgiving.

He said: “There were even rumours that I was taken abroad in an air ambulance which was not correct.

“I made it as a result of the grace of God upon my life and decided to thank God publicly. I have since gone back to do a follow-up check and it was confirmed that I am fit medically”.

The deputy governor also thanked Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff, former Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government for finding time to visit him at Dubai.





Jonah, who could not disclose the nature of the sickness, thanked the Regional Overseer of Mountain of Fire Ministries, Pastor Taiwo Oladimeji, Yenagoa and the entire Church for their prayers during his trying moments.

Earlier in his sermon, titled, Recovery By Thanksgiving, Pastor Taiwo Oladimeji enjoined Christians to always thank God, stressing that thanksgiving should be a daily activity .

According to him, one’s attitude of gratitude to God, determines how far one would go in life, adding that thanksgiving attracts God’s favour.

Speaking at the reception, Kemela Okara, Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government (SSG) expressed gratitude to God for sparing the life of the Deputy Governor.

He said he had learnt a lot from the deputy governor folowing his close working experience with him.

In his remarks, Retired Navy Capt. Walter Feghaboh-Amain, who chaired the occasion thanked God for a successful surgery and prayed that God should continue to grant the deputy governor good health in the years ahead.

In their separate speeches, Retired Rear Admiral W. Yanga, Mrs Irene Musa and Chief Boma Spero-Jack, all appreciated God for sparing the life of the Deputy Governor, Retired Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah.