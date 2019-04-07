<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Air force officers involved in the fight against insurgency suffered a setback on Sunday as the rotor of a helicopter killed an air chief marshal simply identified as Umar.

An airman, who witnessed the tragic incident, told newsmen that it happened at Bama in Borno state on Saturday evening.

The aircraft was said to have developed a fault.

The deceased, who was the co-pilot, had gone to the pick his bags and on his way back, he passed through the side of the rotor which was functioning.

“Immediately his head was chopped off,” the source said.

“The aircraft has been recovered and taken back to the air base. No damage was found the on tail rotor,” the source said.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred around 4pm on Satirday.

The source said family members of the deceased have been informed while the burial arrangement was on as of the time this report was filed.