Prof Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State, has been com­mended for exposing soldiers accused of extortion of locals in North East.

This commendation from Human and Environmental De­velopment Agenda (HEDA) in a statement made available to Daily Independent, said the governor’s condemnation of the extortion by soldiers was a show of moral highground.

HEDA who described it as an act of responsibility and leadership quality, said, the action of the gov­ernor suggests great future expec­tations from him in the national campaign against corruption.

The rights group also commend­ed the Nigerian Army through the Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Ilyasu for saying that the Army would probe the allegation.

HEDA said its own findings from volunteers in the North East has confirmed the position of the Borno State governor, adding that the Nigerian Army owes Nigeri­ans the debt of making public its findings.

According to HEDA, “Zulum was on his way to Jakana when his convoy observed a traffic gridlock occasioned by soldiers and police­men attached to Operation Lafiya Dole said to be extorting cash from motorists.





The group said the allegations of the governor has reinforced widespread public complaints about soldiers extorting locals in the troubled zones.

“We view this incidence with deep concern. When soldiers post­ed to protect the people begin to take bribe from the same people they are meant to protect.

“The implication is that such an armed institution will lose public confidence which will lead to loss of public support. when local coop­eration is lost, there is no way the Army can win the battle against terrorism”, the statement said.

In the statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Surait, it stated that, “We are monitoring the probe. We want to see the out­come of the probe.

“HEDA volunteers in the North East have also been asked to moni­tor the activities of soldiers on the highways to see if extortion re­mains a pattern. If there are cases of further extortion, HEDA will surely pass on the information to the appropriate authorities.”